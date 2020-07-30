Investigation underway after 4-year-old boy killed in Pasadena apartment fire; mother, younger son critically injured

An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old boy was killed, and his mother and little brother were critically injured in a Pasadena apartment fire, officials said Thursday.

The deadly fire happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment building at 169 E. Washington Blvd., city officials reported. Pasadena Fire Department spokesperson Lisa Derderian told KTLA the mother, 29, and her 3-year-old son, suffered smoke inhalation and other injuries and were airlifted to a burn center in critical condition.

The 4-year-old boy died at the scene.

More than 50 firefighters responded to the blaze. Video from the scene showed heavy flames and smoke billowing out of a downstairs unit. Bryan Frieders, Pasadena’s interim fire chief, said the fire spread to a unit above on the second floor.

It is believed the mother and her sons were trapped in the downstairs unit when the fire broke out, Friders said.

Neighbors were seen outside watching as the heartbreaking scene unfolded. The mother was heard screaming for help, witnesses told KTLA. Good Samaritans tried to help the family. One man even grabbed a ladder to try and help others from the second floor.

“To see a lay person place himself in harms way to help another person in the community is, you know, it’s amazing,” Pasadena Fire Battalion Chief Wendell Eaton said.

On Wednesday night crews were scene boarding up the first floor apartment building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.