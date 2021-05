Police investigate a death on a downtown Los Angeles rooftop on May 17, 2021. (KTLA)

An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a rooftop in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning.

Authorities responded to a building in the 500 block of Ceres Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The deceased has not been identified and was described only as a male.

No known cause of death was given.

