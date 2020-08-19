Investigation underway after body discovered on street in Van Nuys

An investigation is underway after a body was found in Van Nuys on Aug. 19, 2020. (KTLA)

Police are trying to determine the circumstances around the discovery of a body on a Van Nuys street early Wednesday morning.

Officers received a man down call in the 6100 block of Sepulveda Boulevard about 2:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Jim Gavin said.

Fire department personnel pronounced the person, described only as a male, dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine if the person died at the location, or if the body may have been dumped there, Gavin said.

Multiple surveillance cameras believed to be in the area could provide investigators with some answers, Gavin said.

Authorities are searching for any witnesses in the case.

No additional information has been released.