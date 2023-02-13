A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s naked body was found face down in the dirt in Azusa.

The body was discovered by a citizen around 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of San Gabriel Canyon Road.

The Azusa Police Department responded to the scene with assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide bureau.

Paramedics also responded to the area, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say there is no weapon description available and no obvious signs of death.

Video from Sky5 showed the scene blocked off with crime scene tape and the adjacent roadway reduced to only one lane of traffic. Authorities have not said when the road will fully reopen.

At this time, no suspect information was available and it was unclear what led to homicide investigators being called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the LASD homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.