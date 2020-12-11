Investigation underway after body found in City of Industry riverbed

A body was recovered from a riverbed in City of Industry Friday morning, prompting an investigation, officials said.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to Crossroads Parkway and Workman Mill Road about 9:10 a.m. for reports of a “body floating in the riverbed,” according to an alert.

The body was eventually found in 2 to 3 feet of water at the river’s edge, officials said.

The scene is near train tracks in the area, video from the scene showed.

The investigation was then turned over to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau, an Industry Station watch commander told KTLA without elaborating.

No further details about the person or how they died have been released.