Investigation underway after car found plunged into lake in Lincoln Heights

Police are investigating after a car was pulled out of a lake in the Lincoln Heights area early Monday morning.

The four-door silver AUDI A7 was found submerged in the water with its windows down and air bags deployed. Investigators believe the vehicle may have been ditched intentionally because a metal bar was found on the accelerator, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police got a call around midnight reporting the incident after a driver noticed the car’s tail lights under the water.

Divers searched the shallow lake for about an hour and found no signs that anyone had drowned, authorities said.

Wendy Burch reports from Lincoln Heights for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 20, 2020.