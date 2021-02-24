Investigation underway after cluster of U.K. variant coronavirus cases detected at USC

Officials are investigating a cluster of four coronavirus cases at USC, two of which are confirmed to be the more contagious and potentially more deadly variant first identified in Britain, B.1.1.7.

The two other cases tied to this cluster are still awaiting lab confirmation, said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

“All of these cases were detected as part of USC’s routine testing and surveillance program,” Ferrer said Wednesday. “The individuals are doing well, and they’re in isolation. Close contacts have been identified, notified and they are in quarantine.”

Scientific research does suggest that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the U.K. variant.

