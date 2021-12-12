Investigation underway after couple robbed at gunpoint in Calabasas: Police

An investigation is underway after a couple was robbed at gunpoint in Calabasas early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The incident was reported just after midnight near Old Town Calabasas as the couple was walking back to their car on the 22500 block of Calabasas Road, according to police. It was then that the couple was approached by at least one suspect who was armed.

Video footage from the scene showed a man, who appeared to be the victim, visibly bloody from his injuries and sitting on a stretcher just before he was taken into an ambulance and transported to the hospital.

The suspect or suspects reportedly took off in a dark-colored SUV.

No further details were immediately available.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident and is seeking any witnesses who may have more information.