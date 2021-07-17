Investigation underway after driver fatally struck electric scooter rider in Long Beach

An investigation is underway after a driver fatally struck a man riding an electric scooter in Long Beach early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. near 7th Street and Ohio Avenue in the Rose Park neighborhood, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and found the victim in the roadway in need of medical attention, authorities said. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim is only being described as a 32-year-old man from the City of Orange until the next of kin has been notified.

A preliminary investigation found that Humberto Mendez Chavez, of Long Beach, was traveling westbound on 7th Street in a 2010 Ford Mustang when he struck the man riding a Veo electric scooter on the roadway.

Chavez remained at the scene and police determined that he had been driving with an expired license.

It’s unclear what charges Chavez faces as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact LBPD Detective Kevin Matter or Detective Kevin Johansen at 562-570-7355.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.LACrimeStoppers.org.