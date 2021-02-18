Investigation underway after driver found dead in burning car near Malibu

California Highway Patrol officers respond to the Malibu area on Feb. 18, 2021. (KTLA)

A female driver was found dead in a burning car in the Topanga area early Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to Topanga Canyon Boulevard, just north of the Pacific Coast Highway, around 12:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol Sgt. Langford said.

They arrived to find a Volkswagen Jetta fully engulfed in flames on the shoulder of the road, with one person in the driver’s seat, according to Langford.

The person, described only as being female, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials didn’t have information on the deceased’s age.

The fire was extinguished and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arson investigators were called to investigate the incident.

The sergeant said the cause of death remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.