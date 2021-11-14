Investigation underway after elderly couple found dead in Moorpark home

An investigation is underway after the bodies of an elderly couple were discovered in a Moorpark residence, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

Deputies responded to a home in the 11100 block of Broadview Drive just before noon on Saturday after a caller tipped a dispatcher that authorities would find two bodies at the location, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased man and woman, who they have identified as a married couple who were both 91 years old and lived at the residence.

The nature of their injuries and the condition in which their bodies were discovered were not immediately clear. Authorities believe the original caller was the man.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the house and recovered a handgun from the scene.

Authorities said the cause and manner of the couple’s death were still under investigation.