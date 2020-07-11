Investigation underway after fatal shooting in East L.A.

Homicide detectives were investigating a fatal shooting in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles Friday night, officials said.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of South Augusta Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. to investigate the circumstances surrounding a shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or visit the website at http://lacrimestoppers.org.