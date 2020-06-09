Investigation underway after fire erupts in Boyle Heights home

Residents in one Boyle Heights neighborhood got an early wake up call Tuesday when a home that was believed to be unoccupied erupted in flames.

Firefighters received a structure fire call in the 2400 block of East Folsom Street shortly before 3 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated in a news alert.

The two-story home was well involved in flames when fire crews arrived, Stewart said.

Witnesses said people were seen running from nearby homes and apartments as the fire burned out of control.

More than 40 firefighters extinguished the flames in just over 20 minutes.

No injuries were immediately reported as a result of the fire.

A neighbor told KTLA that the home was supposed to be unoccupied.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.