Officer shot, hospitalized when gunfire erupts near South L.A. police station

An investigation is underway after a police officer was shot near a police station in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of East 34th Street and South Central Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

The officer was conscious and breathing while being transported to a local hospital after the shooting, Lomeli said.

Police set up a large perimeter around the area during their search for the gunman.

The suspected shooter has been taken into custody, Lomeli said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.