Homicide detectives responded to a death investigation after an infant’s body was discovered in the South El Monte area Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 8 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lerma Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A man fulfilling community service hours was taking out trash when he made the gruesome discovery on the grass in the sprawling Whittier Narrows Recreation Area.

Authorities are not releasing much information, but indicated an infant was found dead at the scene. The age and gender of the infant have not been released. It is also unknown how long he or she had been at the location.

Investigators said they are no scratches or cuts on the baby’s body, but the cause of death will be determined by the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a trash can covered with an umbrella as authorities searched the area for any evidence.

Detectives remained at the scene hours later, and were also checking hospitals to see if they can track down baby’s mother, who could be in medical distress. Investigators said it’s possible she could have given birth at the park.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call LASD’s homicide bureau at 323- 890-5500.