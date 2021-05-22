Investigation underway after man and woman found dead in Diamond Bar

An investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead in Diamond Bar Friday night.

Deputies first responded to the 500 block of Kiowa Crest Drive around 9:50 p.m. after getting a call about two people found unresponsive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

They arrived at the residential area to find a man and woman, who were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Officials said it’s unknown how the pair died.

Video from scene showed law enforcement closing off an area on a residential steet.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.