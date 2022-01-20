Investigation underway after man fatally shot in Compton

An intersection near the scene of a homicide in Compton is cordoned off by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 20, 2022. (KTLA)

A man was fatally shot in Compton Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported about 9:05 a.m. along the 900 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, described only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not release any details about a possible suspect or suspects.

The scene is near several schools and a park.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting can call the agency’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.