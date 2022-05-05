A man was fatally shot and possibly left to die in El Monte early Thursday.

The incident was reported about 4:45 a.m. along the 3000 block of Allgeyer Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

El Monte police officers responded to the area for a call about a man down. When they arrived they found the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound, sheriff’s Lt. Hugo Reynaga told KTLA. He was conscious and talking to the officers, but was worried about his condition.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died, Reynaga said.

He was only described as being 31 years old.

Surveillance video that is not being released apparently shows the victim being dropped off in a dark-colored sedan and left on the street, Reynaga said. A man wearing a white t-shirt was seen in the area.

The vehicle was then seen traveling south.

It is unclear, however, where the victim was shot.

No further details about the incident have been released. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.