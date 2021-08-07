Investigation underway after man found fatally wounded in Long Beach parking lot

An investigation is underway after a 38-year-old man was found fatally wounded by gunfire in the parking lot of a closed business in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of East Anaheim Street just before 10 p.m. Friday, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Upon arriving, police found a man in the parking lot of a closed business suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and began performing life-saving measures, authorities said.

First responders transported the victim, identified as 38-year-old Ines Rosales of Long Beach, to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Details about the shooting, a motive and the circumstances leading up to it are not yet known. However, officials said “it does not appear to be a random acct of violence.”

No suspect description was immediately available and the investigation is still active.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jose Rodriguez at 562-570-7244. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.