Investigation underway after man found fatally shot in Lancaster

An investigation is underway after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds in Lancaster Monday afternoon, officials said.

Deputies responded to the 1100 Block of West Avenue H-14 around 2:35 p.m. to find a man lying on the ground with what appeared to be multiple wounds to his upper torso, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not provide his name or age.

Detectives on Tuesday were canvassing the area in search of any witnesses and video evidence.

It’s unclear who shot the man and no suspect description was available.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.