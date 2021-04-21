Investigation underway after man found shot in driver’s seat of vehicle in South L.A.

An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the unincorporated Athens area of South Los Angeles, officials announced Wednesday.

Just before noon Tuesday, authorities learned of a shooting on the 1400 block of West 126th Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso.

There was also a woman in the passenger seat, and she was grazed by gunfire, the department said.

The man in the driver’s seat was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified only as a 29-year-old Black man.

The person in the passenger seat, identified as a 38-year-old Black woman, was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

The person suspected in the shooting was described only as a Black man.

The motive remains unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website.