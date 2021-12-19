Investigation underway after man found shot to death in parked car in Long Beach

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a parked car in Long Beach Saturday night, authorities said.

The incident was reported to patrol officers before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 72nd Street and Atlantic Place, according to the Long Beach Police Department. It was then that officers were flagged down by a citizen who reported that a shooting had occurred.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times inside a parked car.

The victim, who officials did not identify pending notification of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive for the shooting is not known, and additional details were not immediately available.

Detectives are actively working to obtain additional information.

Anyone with more information about this incident was asked to call Homicide Detectives Leticia Gamboa or Ethan Shear at (562) 570-7244.