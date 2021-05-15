Investigation underway after man found shot to death in Riverside

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Riverside left a man dead Friday night.

The incident occurred about 4:10 p.m. in the 5500 block of Olivewood Avenue in the Wood Streets neighborhood, the Riverside Police Department stated in a news release.

Officers arrived to find an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said. His name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No details about a shooter were immediately released.

Anyone with about the shooting homicide is asked to contact Detective Josh Ontko at 951-353-7135 or Detective Dave Riedeman at 951-353-7104. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 210013499.