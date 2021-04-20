Investigation underway after man found shot to death in Huntington Park

Detectives investigate a fatal shooting that took place in Huntington Park on April 19, 2021. (KTLA)

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Huntington Park left a man dead Monday night.

The incident occurred about 10:17 p.m. in the 6800 block of Malabar Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Detectives arrived to find an unidentified man down with gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Video showed crime scene tape and evidence markers in the street, and surrounding a bicycle that was left on a nearby sidewalk.

Investigators did not say whether the bike belonged to the victim or if the victim was riding the bike when he was shot.

No details about a shooter or shooters being sought were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.