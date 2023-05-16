The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found shot dead in Compton Tuesday morning.

Deputies located the man around 10:55 a.m. on the 200 block of W. Rosecrans Avenue.

Details about his wounds were not clear, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Video from Sky5 showed deputies blocking off the entrance to a convenience store in a shopping center, although it’s unclear if the shooting took place inside a business.

Additional details are being withheld and it’s unclear at this time if investigators have a suspect description.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 800-222-8477.