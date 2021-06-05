Investigation underway after man shot to death in Long Beach; gunman at large

An investigation is underway after a shooting in North Long Beach left a man dead on Friday, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 6:57 p.m. near West Barclay Street and Long Beach Boulevard West, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Upon arrival, police found the victim seated inside a vehicle on the street. The man was unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso, and officers immediately began performing life-saving measures.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Officials have not named the victim, who was only being described as a man in his 40s, pending notification of next of kin.

A preliminary investigation found that the man had been inside a car when an unknown number of suspects fired gunshots, striking the victim. Detectives believe that the suspects then fled the scene before police arrived.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and no suspect information was available. It was also not clear what led up to the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing as homicide detectives actively work to gather more information on the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detectives Eric Thai or Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can reach “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-8477, or by visiting their website at LACrimeStoppers.org.