A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle blocks a street where a deadly shooting took place in South Gate on Aug. 17, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was shot to death in South Gate Thursday morning, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 8600 block of Garfield Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released about the incident, but anyone with information is being asked to call the homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the active crime scene with a sheriff’s vehicle blocking a street near a Starbucks in the area.