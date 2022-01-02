Investigation underway after man stabbed to death in Long Beach alleyway

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Long Beach early Sunday morning.

The incident was first reported at about 3:45 a.m. in an alleyway near the 700 block of Lime Avenue after an individual reported to police about hearing a man yelling for help, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds to his upper body. At the time, the man was still conscious and breathing, police said.

Paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the caller of the incident was awoken by the sounds of a man yelling for help. The individual then looked to see where the yells were coming from and saw “two dark figures running away,” authorities said.

Authorities have not identified the victim, but believe the man was in his 40s and may have been experiencing homelessness in the area.

Detectives were actively gathering evidence and were looking for witnesses to determine a motive for the assault.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Leonel Valdez at 562-570-7244.