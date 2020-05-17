Investigation underway after man stabbed to death in West Covina

The 2100 block of West Garvey Avenue North in West Covina is seen in a Google Maps street view image.

Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in West Covina early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

West Covina Police Department officers responded to the 2100 block of West Garvey Avenue North shortly before 7 a.m. after getting a call about an injured man, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

They arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the man.

The fatal stabbing remains under investigation and no details were available on any suspects in the case.

The Sheriff’s Department said its investigators are assisting local police with the case.

Anyone with information was asked to call sheriff’s homicide investigators at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

