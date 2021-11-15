Investigation underway after man’s burned body found in Lancaster

Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of a burned body in Lancaster Monday afternoon, officials said.

The man’s body was reported found about 2:25 p.m. along the 44000 block of Andale Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

It is unclear who found the body and the circumstances around the death are unknown.

No further details about the death or investigation have been released.

Anyone with information can call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.