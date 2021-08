An investigation is underway after a commercial building in Panorama City caught fire early Friday morning.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight as flames engulfed the single-story building in the 14600 block of West Titus Street.

Crews were still battling flames as of 5 a.m. but appeared to have a handle on the situation.

Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 13, 2021.