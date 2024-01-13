The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding an individual discovered dead in a burned car.

According to preliminary information from LASD, deputies were dispatched to the 37800 block of Robina Avenue in Palmdale at 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning regarding a vehicle on fire.

When deputies arrived, they located the burning car. L.A. County Fire Department personnel responded and quickly extinguished the flames.

Once the fire was put out, an individual was found inside the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, authorities said.

The identity of the decedent has not yet been released, and their cause of death has not been determined.

Arson investigators and homicide detectives are conducting separate investigations into what led up to the deadly car fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their website.