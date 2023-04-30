Authorities are investigating the crash of a small, single-engine plane into a mountainside in Beverly Crest on Saturday night that killed the only occupant.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was contacted by air traffic control personnel requesting assistance in locating a plane that had gone missing around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Thick fog made a search by air impossible, so more than a dozen firefighters conducted a three-hour search on foot for the aircraft, which was eventually found near the 3500 block of Beverly Glen Terrace.

The plane crashed on a steep hillside near a large water tank and close to several homes, giving residents quite the scare.

A firefighter at the scene of a fatal plane crash near Mulholland Drive in Beverly Crest. April 29, 2023. (ANG)

One person died when a single-engine Cessna crashed near homes in the Beverly Crest area. April 29, 2023. (ANG)

“We were just sitting in our living room, and then we heard a large crashing noise,” said Joubin Soleimani. “It sounded like an eighteen-wheeler crashed.”

The plane is registered as a Cessna Skyhawk C172 with the aircraft tail number N575ND.

Online records indicate the plane is registered to Camarillo Flight Instruction and took off from Palm Springs around 6:49 p.m.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

The NTSB is aiding with the investigation.