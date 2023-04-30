Authorities are investigating the crash of a small, single-engine plane into a mountainside in Beverly Crest on Saturday night that killed the only occupant.
The Los Angeles Fire Department was contacted by air traffic control personnel requesting assistance in locating a plane that had gone missing around 8 p.m. Saturday night.
Thick fog made a search by air impossible, so more than a dozen firefighters conducted a three-hour search on foot for the aircraft, which was eventually found near the 3500 block of Beverly Glen Terrace.
The plane crashed on a steep hillside near a large water tank and close to several homes, giving residents quite the scare.
“We were just sitting in our living room, and then we heard a large crashing noise,” said Joubin Soleimani. “It sounded like an eighteen-wheeler crashed.”
The plane is registered as a Cessna Skyhawk C172 with the aircraft tail number N575ND.
Online records indicate the plane is registered to Camarillo Flight Instruction and took off from Palm Springs around 6:49 p.m.
The victim’s name was not immediately released.
The NTSB is aiding with the investigation.