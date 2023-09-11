A church was vandalized in Van Nuys early Monday and an investigation is underway to find the person or people responsible.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Sherman Way but was reported hours later, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Windows of the Calvary Chapel were broken and the place was ransacked, though it is unclear if anything was taken during the incident.

Inside one of the ransacked rooms, which appeared to be a classroom, items including bibles were thrown on the floor and supplies were overturned.

A Van Nuys church was vandalized and ransacked on Sept. 11, 2023. (KTLA)

No injuries were reported.

Frank Donley, a contractor who works with the church who was helping clean up later Monday, said he is just glad he can lend a hand.

“It breaks your heart,” Donley said. “Why would someone do something like this?”

It is unknown how many people were involved in the incident and police did not have any suspect descriptions.