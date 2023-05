Police block off the scene of a death investigation in Torrance on May 30, 2023. (KTLA)

Police in Torrance are investigating the death of a woman who was found inside a home early Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. in the 23700 block of Western Avenue.

The woman was found dead inside the home. Her identity was not immediately released and it is unclear how she died.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Torrance police at 310-328-3456.