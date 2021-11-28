Investigation underway after woman found fatally stabbed in East LA

Homicide detectives on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a woman in her 20s in East Los Angeles.

The incident was reported Saturday just after 6:15 p.m. on the 4100 block of Whittier Boulevard in an unincorporated area of East L.A., according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Responding deputies found a woman suffering from stab wounds to the upper torso.

The victim, who officials only described as a Hispanic woman in her 20’s, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No suspect description or additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.