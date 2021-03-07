Investigation underway after woman, girl found dead in Rancho Cucamonga home

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman and a girl were found dead inside a Rancho Cucamonga home early Sunday, where another woman was discovered injured, officials said.

Deputies received a 911 called reporting an “unknown problem” at around 3 a.m. in the 6800 block of Bergano Place, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers responded to the scene and found a woman and a young girl dead inside the home. A third woman was injured, the department said.

Homicide detectives were called to scene shortly after deputies arrived, and authorities have not said what happened.

The two deceased victims were only identified as an adult female and a juvenile female — the child’s exact age was not confirmed yet, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The other woman found in the home was injured and taken to a hospital, where she was expected to recover. Officials did not say what kind of injuries she had.

Authorities were releasing few details, and detectives are expected to be there for much of the rest of the day, a spokesperson for the department said.

No further details were immediately available and this is an ongoing investigation.