Investigation underway after woman shot and killed in Compton

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in Compton early Saturday morning, officials said.

The shooting was first reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the 1600 block of E. Kay Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower torso.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Officials have not named the victim, who was only described as being an Asian woman.

It’s unclear who shot the woman or what led up to the gunfire. The Sheriff’s Department said no suspect description was available.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.