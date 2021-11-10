Investigation underway after woman’s body found floating near water’s edge in Long Beach

Police in Long Beach are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found floating near the water’s edge on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the report of a floating body around 9:50 a.m. near the 1000 block of Queens Way Drive, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

A group of citizen’s pulled the decomposing body from the water.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

The woman’s identity was not released.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Michael Hutchinson at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted at LACrimeStoppers.org.

