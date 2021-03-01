Investigation underway following fatal crash into Culver City area riverbed

Crews respond to a fatal crash in the Culver City area on March 1, 2021. (KTLA)

Investigators are working to determine what led to a fatal car crash in a Culver City area riverbed Monday morning.

The incident was reported about 1:50 a.m. near National and Jefferson boulevards.

The driver was traveling westbound on Jefferson but was unable to negotiate a turn, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Ponce said.

The car drove onto some old train tracks and then into the riverbed, Ponce said.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were unsuccessful.

It was unclear if speed was a factor in the crash.