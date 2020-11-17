Investigation underway into Lynwood shooting death

A shooting death occurred on the 2700 block of South Atlantic Avenue in Lynwood on Nov. 16, 2020. (KTLA)

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances around a shooting that left a man dead in Lynwood Monday, officials said.

Deputies responded to the 12700 block of South Atlantic Avenue around 11:30 a.m. after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

They arrived to find a man, described only as being Black, who was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man, described only as Hispanic, immediately following the shooting in a dark sedan driving south on Atlantic Avenue and westbound on Rosecrans Avenue.

The shooting did not appear to be gang-related, said Lt. Barry Hall.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477 or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.