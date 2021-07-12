Investigation underway into man’s shooting death in East L.A. area

Deputies respond to the scene of a shooting investigation in East Los Angeles July 12, 2021. (KTLA)

A investigation is underway Monday into the shooting death of a man in the East Los Angeles area.

Deputies responded to the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. Sunday and found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper torso, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Robert Westphal told KTLA.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The lieutenant said the killing was likely gang-related.

Video showed a gas station on Whittier Boulevard cordoned off with police tape as investigators probed the scene.

They were seen investigating a vehicle, which Westphal said was struck by gunfire.

It’s unclear who shot the man. Officials didn’t have a description of the assailant Monday morning.

The victim had not been identified and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.