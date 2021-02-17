Investigation underway into possible shooting on 10 Freeway in downtown L.A.

An investigation is underway into a possible shooting on the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

A caller reported a shooting on the freeway near Crenshaw Boulevard shortly before 4:45 a.m., a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

The vehicle involved in the incident then crashed into a light pole just off the freeway, the spokesperson said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a damaged white sedan at the bottom of the San Pedro Street offramp.

Crime scene tape surrounded the vehicle as authorities were investigating the incident.

It was unclear if anyone was injured or if any shots were fired.

No suspect description was immediately available.

The 10 Freeway remained open during the early part of the investigation.