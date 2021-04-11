Investigation underway into shooting death of man found in Rowland Heights

An investigation is underway into the shooting death of a man who was found in Rowland Heights early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the area of Colima and Fullerton roads just before 2:40 a.m. after getting a call about a shooting victim, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

An unidentified man was pronounced dead at the location.

Video from the scene showed first responders surrounding a person who was on the ground in the middle of the street.

Nearby, a luxury sports car could be seen stopped across a roadway with what appeared to be a bullet hole through its shattered driver-side window. There were also holes in the vehicle’s door.

The vehicle’s passenger-side door was swung open.

It’s unclear if the gunshot victim was the driver of the sports car.

Officials have not released information on any suspects in the killing and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.