Investigation underway into shooting death of man on driveway in Athens

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting death of a man in the Athens neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday.

The incident happened at about 10:19 p.m. on the 1300 block of 119th Street, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies from the South L.A. station responded to the area regarding a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, they found the victim lying in the driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who officials have only identified as a Black man, was transported to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries a short time later, authorities stated.

Detectives are currently canvassing the area in an attempt to locate potential witnesses and video evidence.

No suspect description was immediately available, and no further details have been released. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), or can visit the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.