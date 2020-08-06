Investigation underway into shooting that left man dead in North Hollywood

Local News

Police investigate a deadly shooting in North Hollywood on Aug. 6, 2020. (KTLA)

Police are investigating a shooting in North Hollywood that left a man dead Thursday morning.

Gunshots were reported about 2:20 a.m. in the 10900 block of Vanowen Street, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

Arriving officers found a man, identified only as a male Hispanic between 25 and 30 years old, suffering from at least one gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the spokesperson said.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available.

Authorities are still searching for the gunman.

