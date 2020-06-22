Investigators ask for public’s help finding driver involved in hit-and-run that left Pico Rivera father dead

Investigators on Monday asked for the public’s help finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a 49-year-old father dead in Pico Rivera last week.

The man was killed June 14, when a car struck him as he crossed a street around 9:35 p.m. in the area of Washington and Paramount boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Surveillance video released by the department shows a sedan rapidly approaching a man as he crossed the street.

Deputies arrived to find the injured man lying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital, where later succumbed to his injuries.

Several people ran to the man’s aid after the collision, and authorities hope someone may have caught the vehicle’s license plate, sheriff’s Detective Jose Marquez said, adding that it may have been a dark-colored Honda Civic.

The family of the victim, who has not been publicly identified, found out about his death after a family member spoke to the sheriff’s Pico Rivera station when he didn’t show up for work the next morning, according to the detective.

Marquez said the family is devastated, and the victim’s daughter is urging witnesses to come forward with information.

A small makeshift memorial with candles and flowers grew on the side of the road where the man died Monday.

Anyone with information can call Detective Jose Marquez at 562-949-2421. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call 800-222-8477.