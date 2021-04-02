Investigators fatally shoot man in Corona parking lot

A man was shot by investigators who were surveilling him in a Corona parking lot on Friday, officials said.

The Riverside County Gang Impact Team and a federal fugitive apprehension team were conducting surveillance at the Welcome Inn located at 1248 W. Sixth St. Friday afternoon, regarding an incident that occurred the previous night, the Corona Police Department said in a news release.

The teams were searching for a man who was allegedly involved Thursday night in an assault with a firearm and an attempted kidnapping. The alleged suspect also had multiple outstanding felony warrants, the department said.

Investigators found the man in a parking lot and “attempted to effect an arrest, at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred,” the news release states.

The investigators administered life-saving measures, the department said, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not described what prompted the use of lethal force, and did not immediately release any information on how many shots were fired, or how many times the man was struck.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and information on the deceased man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident can contact Detective Slaven Neagu at Slaven.Neagu@CoronaCa.gov or 951-739-4916.