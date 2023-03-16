The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released these photos of a man involved in an alleged sex assault on March 13, 2023.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in West Hollywood early Monday morning.

According to investigators, the man contacted the woman at a bus bench and forced her to come with him to a nearby parking garage, where he sexually assaulted her, authorities said in a news release.

The man, who is Black, about 28 years old and 6 feet, 1 inch tall, then walked south of Fuller Avenue, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department provided this photo of the sweater worn by a man involved in an alleged sex assault on March 13, 2023.

The alleged assailant is also has a muscular build, is about 210 pounds, has black eyes and a mustache and was last seen wearing a ski mask, baseball cap, cream-colored Joy Divizn XTC sweater over a green hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.