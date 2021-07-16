Investigators searching Ballona Wetlands for 32-year-old woman who disappeared in 2020: LAPD

Investigators searched Friday for a missing 32-year-old woman, last seen in December 2020, at the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve and Ballona Creek on Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Joining in the probe of the 600 acres of wetlands are family members and friends of Kolby Story. LAPD said she was last seen on Dec. 7 in the 12300 block of Pacific Avenue in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles.

In a Facebook post after she was reported missing, Story’s brother said she was on her way to Venice Beach when she disappeared.

Officials told KTLA Friday’s search was prompted by a good samaritan who found some of Story’s personal belongings and turned them in to police.

Video from Sky5 showed investigators walking through a portion of the the Ballona Wetlands.

A storm drain at Venice Beach was also searched earlier Friday by a dive team.

LAPD spokesman Jader Chavez said the hope is that the search will turn up something that “will help us find her.”

Story is described as a 32-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

Her family, who was described as being extremely concerned for her safety, offered a $100,00 reward for her safe return shortly after she went missing.

Anyone with information about the missing woman is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division at 213-486-6890.